January 23, 2024

Today on CNN 10, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, an ornate temple 30 years in the making. Then we travel back to the US, where there’s been a spike in Chinese nationals coming to the US. We meet with several to learn more about their hopes and fears in a new country. Finally, we introduce you to a Canadian photographer whose latest creative winter project appears frozen in time. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

