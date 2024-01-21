CNN —

More than a year and half after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, a US Justice Department report detailing failures at every level of the law enforcement response may have a provided a small measure of hope for the victims’ families in their quest for accountability.

While the lengthy report released Thursday did not address their demands for a criminal investigation and possible charges against law enforcement officers involved in the botched operation, it seems that process indeed has begun.

A special grand jury was reportedly empaneled Friday to investigate what the nation’s top law enforcement official described as a disorganized and chaotic response by hundreds of local, state and federal agencies.

The timing appeared to be unrelated. A pool of potential grand jurors had previously been summoned to appear Friday, reported The Uvalde Leader-News. CNN has reached out to the local prosecutor and court officials for comment.

“The community now has the kind of report necessary to make sure accountability occurs,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. “I think it’s now up to the community, the state and local officials to make the appropriate determinations.”

A grand jury investigation would represent the first publicly known criminal proceeding related to the highly scrutinized response to the May 25, 2022, shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The selection of a grand jury had been highly anticipated. But families of the victims have been frustrated by the delay in convening the panel.

“I feel like everyone’s just been pointing fingers at each other,” said Berlinda Irene Arreola, whose 10-year-old step granddaughter, Amerie Jo Garza, was killed at the school. “No one wants to take responsibility. Nobody wants to take accountability.”

District Attorney Christina Mitchell told the San Antonio Express-News the grand jury would review evidence related to the mass shooting, but declined comment on the focus of the investigation. Jurors are expected to spend at least six months investigating the case, according to The Uvalde Leader-News.

“Let the DA know we’re not going to go anywhere,” Jesse Rizo, whose 9-year-old niece Jacklyn Cazares was killed, told CNN Friday. “We’re going to stay here until charges are filed.”

‘The first step of accountability’

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, with Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, left, and COPS Director Hugh Clements Jr., right, at Thursday's news conference in Uvalde, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

The DOJ report is the fullest official accounting of what happened, though much had already been reported by CNN. Still, the assessment was limited in its scope.

“These families didn’t need a 400- or 500-page government report to learn that law enforcement failed them in a historic way,” Joshua Koskoff, an attorney representing some of the victims’ families, said Thursday.

The report does not make recommendations for punitive steps and its examination of the actions of federal officers at the scene is limited. The review was requested by the then-mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, who within weeks of the horror said he feared a “cover-up” and being shut out of other investigations amid changing narratives of what happened that day and who took on key decisions.

The Critical Incident Review said the continued gunfire, reports that a teacher had been shot, and a desperate call from a student trapped with the gunman should all have prompted law enforcement officers to move to stop the bloodshed far sooner.

Instead, it took 77 minutes from when the 18-year-old shooter walked into Robb Elementary School until he was stopped. The carnage remains among the deadliest episodes in America’s ongoing scourge of campus shootings.