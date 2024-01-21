CNN —

A man who numerous witnesses have said frequently waits outside or nearby Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse was arrested near her home for open warrants, admitting he was there to see the pop star, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to repeated calls from neighbors of Swift about a disorderly man who had been hanging outside her building in Tribeca and refusing to leave the area, the source said.

He was attempting to open a door, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said.

The man admitted he was there to see Swift when police arrived, the source said. CNN has reached out to representatives for Taylor Swift for comment.

Police learned he had an active warrant and took him into custody on Saturday, the NYPD spokesperson said. Police arrested him on two open warrants from 2017 for failure to appear, the law enforcement source said.

The man has not been charged with any crimes in relation to trying to enter Swift’s townhouse, according to the law enforcement source, and there is no evidence he was attempting to enter her specific unit.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said they did not have a record of the arrest and could not confirm any other information.

CNN is working to identify representation for the arrested person.

CNN’s Nic F. Anderson contributed to this report.