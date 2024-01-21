CNN —

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs for a four-nation trip to Africa on Sunday as the Biden administration seeks to prove the US is a key partner on a continent where China and Russia have exerted their influence.

Blinken is slated to visit Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola in a bid to show that Africa remains a priority amid a slew of global crises. He sets off on his third international trip of the year as Israel’s offensive in Gaza continues to exact a massive humanitarian toll; attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have continued unabated, despite a series of US strikes meant to deter them; and the war in Ukraine wages on, approaching the start of its third year.

Though countering efforts by Russia and China to exert power in the area is not top of Blinken’s agenda, the US’ two major geopolitical rivals for years worked to spread their influence in the continent.

State Department spoksperson Matt Miller said the trip is important, describing the African nations as “incredibly important countries that require US engagement.”