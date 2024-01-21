CNN —

At least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured by shelling near a market in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, officials say.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said that the attack came on the busiest day of the week for the area and that search teams were looking for fragments of weapons.

He cautioned that the number of dead and injured was still being updated.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow said in 2022 it would recognize as Russian territory – an annexation process which is illegal under international law.

The region, which is partially but not fully controlled by Russian forces, is on the frontline of fighting in the east.

Earlier this month, 11 people including five children were killed in Russian S-300 missile strikes in the region, according to the local military administration; after which, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Russia must feel - and always feel - that none of these strikes will be without consequences for the terrorist state.”