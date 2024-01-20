BATU CAVES, GOMBAK,, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - 2018/11/16: The majestic golden statue of Lord Murugan seen at the tourist site. The iconic Batu Caves, the tourist hotspot is now sporting a new, vibrant look with all 272 steps of the staircase leading to the Temple Cave being repainted with a myriad of colours. Batu Caves is also a pilgrimage site receiving Hindu devotees from all over the world during yearly Thaipusam celebrations. (Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Batu Caves is one of Malaysia's most popular attractions. For some visitors, part of the appeal is climbing and conquering 272 steps to reach incredible limestone caves at the top.
Azim Khan Ronnie/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
