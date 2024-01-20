NFL’s policy over cold-weather games questioned after fans treated for hypothermia and frostbite at Chiefs-Dolphins game

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 4:54 AM EST, Sat January 20, 2024
Fans cheer During an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Fans cheer during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
Ed Zurga/AP
CNN  — 

As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy mustache and players huddled around heaters, Kansas City’s freezing weather must have sent shivers down the spines of many onlookers.

Conditions at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins were tough for players and coaches to deal with, but even more so for fans: the temperature at kickoff was -4 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -20 degrees, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history, CNN has reported.

At the end of the January 13 game, the temperature was -9 degrees and felt like -28 degrees, according to the Peacock broadcast.

While players could run around, use heaters on the sidelines and go to the locker-room at halftime to help deal with the cold, fans were forced to wrap up warm and embrace the elements. But it was still too much for some.

The Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) rendered aid to 69 people – with “close to 50% … for hypothermia symptoms” – during the game, KCFD battalion chief Michael Hopkins told CNN.

Fifteen of the patients seen were transported by KCFD, “seven for hypothermia symptoms, three for frostbite symptoms, and five for various other reasons,” said Hopkins.

Even the helmet of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke in the tundra like conditions. Mahomes later referenced the cold’s effect, particularly on both his broken helmet and replacement.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during a cold wind chill warning of -27 degrees F (-33 C) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. January 13, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS
Mahomes drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

While the Buffalo Bills’ game with the Pittsburgh Steelers – originally scheduled for Sunday, January 14 – was postponed for heavy snow and blizzard conditions, action in Missouri still went ahead despite the arctic temperatures.

“Extreme temperatures are the deadliest weather in the US each year – now that’s hot and cold,” Marshall Shepherd, who is director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia, told CNN Sport.

“And the point being is that we often don’t see the same level of risk aversion to extreme temperature events in the same way that we might see for a landfalling hurricane or a tornado barreling through a community of homes.

“So I think that the conditions in Kansas City were extremely dangerous. And I would like to see a rethinking of those types of events when we’re seeing temperature wind chills well below zero (Fahrenheit).

“I think there are inherent immediate dangers to fans that may be there, any workers, stadium workers, parking lot attendants and so forth.”

