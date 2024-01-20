TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Football lovers attending the Bills-Chiefs match this Sunday will be able to try the "Karma" quesadilla and other Taylor-Swift-inspired items.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However, fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.

The Bills and concessionaire Delaware North revealed Friday select locations at Highmark Stadium will offer menu items donning the names of some of Swift’s biggest hits.

Fans can choose between “Bad Blood” Waffle Fries (a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, coleslaw and bread-and-butter pickles) and the “Karma” Quesadilla (chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser).

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium, in a news release. “We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

The Bills are scheduled to face the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET in the divisional round playoff game. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship game.

Swift’s relationship with Kelce, the award-winning tight end for the Chiefs, has attracted remarkable media attention, coming off an already remarkable year for Swift. Swifties have suddenly become football fans, with the performer herself appearing at several of Kelce’s games to cheer him on.