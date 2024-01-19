A major weather pattern change is about to bring a wild swing in temperatures to the US

CNN —

Sick of the cold? Mother Nature has a change in store: A dramatic weather pattern change is coming next week that will flip the brutal cold on its head.

Few spots in the continental US have escaped the cold over the last week. Its wind chills plunged below minus 40 degrees in parts of the central US; it smashed hundreds of temperature records; it produced one of the coldest NFL games on record; and it made for the coldest Iowa caucuses ever held.

But by next week, frigid cold will be a distant memory across the mainland US as unseasonably mild conditions wipe out the chill. In some spots, it’ll feel more like March than January.