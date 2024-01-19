UVALDE, TX - JUNE 24: The memorial for the massacre at Robb Elementary School on June 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 300 Uvalde High School seniors received their diplomas one month to the day after nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a former student entered the school and barricaded himself in a classroom. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
The memorial for the massacre at Robb Elementary School on June 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A special grand jury was chosen in Uvalde, Texas Friday to investigate the response to the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School, according to the local newspaper, The Uvalde Leader-News.

A grand jury investigation would represent the first publicly known development within the criminal justice system amid all the investigations into the botched police response.

The paper reports jurors are expected to spend at least six months investigating the case.

CNN has reached out to the local prosecutor and court officials but has not yet received a response.

The report of the grand jury empanelment comes a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Uvalde and delivered a scathing DOJ review of the law enforcement response – but the two events may be unrelated. The Uvalde Leader-News reports a pool of potential grand jurors had previously been summoned to appear today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.