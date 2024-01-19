CNN —

Macy’s is laying off around 2,000 employees and closing more stores as Americans move away from brick-and-mortar chains. Consumers are also spending less at gas stations, furniture stores and personal-care shops, the Commerce Department says.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Ballot fight

Former President Donald Trump has warned the Supreme Court of “chaos and bedlam” if states are allowed to bar him from the 2024 ballot. A growing number of states are pushing forward with efforts to exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots, resulting in appeals from Trump’s team. The Colorado Supreme Court last month said Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024 because the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding office covers his conduct on January 6, 2021. The Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to hear the case, accepting an appeal brought by Trump. Meanwhile, the Oregon Supreme Court dismissed a similar case last week and election officials in Washington state confirmed Thursday that Trump’s name will remain on the GOP primary ballot after a state judge dismissed a lawsuit that tried to disqualify him.