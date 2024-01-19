Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden spoke by phone Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated his support for an eventual Palestinian state, one day after the Israeli leader appeared to publicly reject that outcome in a sign of the growing divides between the two men.

A few hours after he got off the phone with his counterpart, Biden sought to downplay any disagreement and said he would still try to convince Netanyahu to get behind a two-state solution, insisting that result was possible even with Netanyahu in office.

But he was less clear exactly how he would achieve it.

“I’ll let you know when I get him to agree,” Biden told reporters.

The lack of certainty only underscored the challenge Biden faces as he tries to apply pressure on Netanyahu to adopt a new battlefield approach and plan for a future in Gaza, only to be met with open resistance and disagreement.

Biden and Netanyahu remain deeply at odds over the fundamental question of what will happen to Gaza once the war against Hamas concludes, despite intense American efforts over the past several months to engage officials in Israel and the wider region on a plan they hope can finally resolve the decadeslo