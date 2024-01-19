Washington CNN —

A black and white milkshake in Raleigh. A mango smoothie outside Allentown. Soul food in Charleston.

Back on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden is sidling up to take-out counters, introducing himself to restaurant workers and slipping into booths as he searches for votes, a return to retail politics his aides hope can help break through stubborn disapproval figures, questions about his record and persistent concerns about his age.

The theory: The more people who see and connect with Biden up close and in person, the more who will be convinced he deserves another four years in office.

It’s not exactly a revolutionary tactic – politicians have been “dropping in” to diners, pizzerias and all manner of local eateries for decades (the “drop-ins” are almost always carefully planned, even for candidates who aren’t sitting presidents).

Still, some Biden allies say they have been pushing for the president to make a quick return to retail politics, believing pressing-the-flesh is where he can demonstrate some of his best attributes — like finding connections and understanding people’s problems — while diminishing some of his worst, like a propensity for long-windedness.

As the new year begins, the shift in style has been apparent as Biden’s team explores new ways of putting the president among people. Until Friday, the president had yet to hold a single public event at the White House in 2024, choosing to spend less time in the East Room speaking from behind a podium and more time in battleground states ordering milkshakes.

Biden campaign advisers say there is simply no substitute for traditional, retail politics, such as visiting diners and coffee shops, shaking hands and taking selfies, and – particularly for this president with the famous ice-cream sweet tooth – drop-ins at local ice cream parlor