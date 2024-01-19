Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden said he is hopeful a bipartisan immigration package will emerge next week in the Senate that could eventually unlock an impasse over his broader funding request for Ukraine aide.

Speaking to a group of mayors from across the country in the White House on Friday, Biden said he is seeking “massive changes” to US immigration rules. The president has maintained he is open to sweeping policy changes related to immigration to get the deal through. Republicans in Congress have blocked Biden’s request for tens of billions in new assistance for Ukraine as they seek a tightening of new border rules.

“My team has been at the table for weeks now with a bipartisan group of senators to negotiate a deal, including border, because I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have authorities we need to control the border. And I’m ready to act,” Biden the mayors Friday.