CNN —

The youngest child of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has shared that she suffered a “severe stroke.”

Cori Broadus, 24, posted on the Instastory portion of her verified Instagram account Thursday about her health crisis.

“I had a severe stroke this am,” she wrote in the post that included two teary-eyed emojis. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Another photo showed Broadus wrapped up and wearing a mask with the caption, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

She is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, and the chief executive officer of the beauty company Choc Factory.

The younger Broadus has been outspoken about being diagnosed with lupus when she was six years old.

“I felt helpless,” Snoop told People magazine in 2010 about discovering his daughter’s illness. “No power, no friends.”

“No one could tell me what was wrong,” his wife said of their frustration before their daughter was diagnosed. “They drew tons of blood and said she has old-person cells. They gave her all kinds of [medication]. But she went downhill.”

Cori Broadus said she was talking a new, holistic approach regarding her illness in an interview with People last year.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she said. “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells leading to pain, fever, rashes, organ damage and other symptoms.