CNN —

Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for music lovers.

The music legend shared in a post on Friday that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday.

“Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present!” Parton wrote.

She continued, “I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

Parton signed off with, “Thanks for everything, Dolly.”

“Rockstar Deluxe” is available now on all digital streaming platforms. The release follows the record’s initial release in November 2023.

The additional tracks include: “Rockin’ It (Live),” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Mama Never Said,” “Two Tickets To Paradise,” “Jolene (featuring Måneskin),” “Stay Out Of My Bedroom,”

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Entertainer,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

Happy birthday, Dolly!