US singer-songwriter John Legend (R) and wife US model Chrissy Teigen attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in 2022.
Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Chrissy Teigen is known for making delicious dishes, but at least one of her children has a very particular palate.

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that aired Thursday, Teigen appeared with her “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” costar, David Chang. Kimmel asked Teigen if her children are “good eaters.”

Daughter Luna, 7, was in the audience with her father and Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend. Teigen said her oldest of four children enjoyed food.

“Luna is the best eater,” Teigen said. “Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with son Miles and daughter Luna as John partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) For The Season Of Giving at Ronald McDonald House Charities on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with son Miles and daughter Luna in 2023.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The same cannot be said for their son Miles, 5.

“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” Teigen said. “He is six almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

Kimmel said he found solace in that, given that he and his wife have a picky eater in their 9-year-old daughter.

Teigen has built a bit of a food empire for herself which included cookbooks and cookware.