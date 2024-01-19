Americans’ attitudes on the economy are improving substantially as inflation slows. The University of Michigan’s latest consumer survey showed that sentiment improved greatly this month, soaring 13% from December, according to a preliminary reading released Friday. Sentiment reached its highest level since July 2021. “Consumer views were supported by confidence that inflation has turned a corner and strengthening income expectations,” Joanne Hsu, the university’s surveys of consumers director, said in a release. “Over the last two months, sentiment has climbed a cumulative 29%, the largest two-month increase since 1991 as a recession ended.” Inflation eased substantially throughout 2023 without a sharp rise in unemployment, which has helped perk up moods among US consumers in recent months. It remains to be seen whether inflation could drift all the way to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target without interest rates staying higher for longer or triggering massive job losses. But for now, Americans are rejoicing in the steady progress on the inflation front. The university’s latest survey showed that US consumers’ expectations for inflation rates in the year ahead and over the next five years also improved. That means Americans have growing faith that inflation will eventually return to levels they’re used to. Americans still have some concerns While Friday’s survey showed that consumers are feeling some much needed relief, there are still lots of pain points for many Americans. First, even though inflation has slowed, prices remain much higher than in 2019, before inflation exploded. Prices aren’t likely to return to pre-pandemic levels, absent a deep recession, because even in an immaculate economy, prices would ideally rise by at least 2%. In addition to high prices, Americans continue to grapple with an impenetrable housing market, persistent income inequality, and rising debt, prompting some to think that the so-called “American Dream” is broken. This story is developing and will be updated.