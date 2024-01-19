Seoul, South Korea CNN —

North Korea on Friday claimed it had successfully tested an underwater nuclear weapons system earlier this week in response to naval drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

According to North Korean state media, its military conducted a new test of its underwater nuclear-capable drone, the Haeil, in waters off the southern end of the peninsula, in response to what it described as “frantic” and “provocative” US allied military exercises.

Following tests of the Haeil system last year, North Korean state media said it could carry a nuclear warhead that could create a “radioactive tsunami,” though analysts at the time said Pyongyang offered no proof.

North Korean state media on Friday did not show evidence for the success of the latest test, but warned the US, South Korea and Japan of the “catastrophic consequences” of their actions.

“The armed forces of (North Korea) will strike horror into their hearts through responsible, prompt and bold exercise of its deterrent,” said the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) report.

The US-led trilateral naval exercises, which included aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, Japanese helicopter carrier JS Hyūga, and guided-missile-equipped surface ships from the three partners, were conducted to “advance the deterrence and response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear, missile and underwater threats,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.