More brutal winter weather is on the way after deadly storms and cold

By Mary Gilbert, Elizabeth Wolfe and Robert Shackelford, CNN
Updated 10:27 AM EST, Thu January 18, 2024
A person makes his way to the Omni Mount Washington Resort toward the Nikki Haley event during a bad snow storm in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, January 16.
Deb Cram/USA Today
People walk in New York's Central Park on January 16. Enough snow fell in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC, to end nearly two-year-long waits for an inch of snow there.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Icicles hang from limestone along Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 16.
Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Snow falls on parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 16.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
A worker spreads a composite of ice melter and salt on sidewalks at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on January 16.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A snow-covered school bus sits in a parking lot in Wheeling, Illinois on January 16. School districts in more than half a dozen states announced closures amid frigid temperatures.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
People pass through a snowy Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 15.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters
Isaac Hammond braves subzero temperatures to caucus in Malcolm, Iowa, on January 15. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/15/weather/weather-iowa-caucuses-cold-dg/index.html" target="_blank">Monday's caucuses were the coldest ever</a>, with high temperatures below zero across much of the state.
Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette/AP
A family waits for their delayed flight at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on January 15. Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Snow and ice surround the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on January 15.
Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Cole uses a plastic spoon to clear ice from his vehicle in Florence, Alabama, on January 15.
Dan Busey/The TimesDaily/AP
Crews work to de-ice an airplane at Denver International Airport on January 15.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images
Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14. The NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/15/sport/nfl-wild-card-monday-bills-steelers-bucs-eagles-preview-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was pushed back a day </a>due to dangerous blizzard conditions.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
A wrecked tractor-trailer is seen on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 near Williamsburg, Iowa, on January 14.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A person clears a sidewalk in front of condominiums in Worthington, Ohio, on January 14.
Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network
Cows graze through the snow in Atlantic, Iowa, on Saturday, January 13.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Water from the Hudson River overflows at high tide as a woman jogs in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 13.
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
Snow and ice dust a worker who was removing snow from a sidewalk in Des Moines on January 13.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Storm waves batter coastal homes in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on January 13.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Travelers check their flight status at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, on Friday, January 12. More than 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide because of the winter storm.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Workers shovel sidewalks in Ankeny, Iowa, on January 12. The vast majority of Iowa was under a blizzard warning.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Vehicles slowly make their way along Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on January 12.
Eric Seals/USA Today
Rebecca Zimmerman walks beside her bicycle on her way to work in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 12.
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Zuma
Snow falls on January 12 as migrants in Chicago continue to be housed by the city in "warming" buses.
Erin Hooley/AP
Snow piles up outside Drake University's Olmsted Center ahead of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/cnn-debate-iowa-01-10-24/index.html" target="_blank">CNN's Republican presidential debate</a> in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 10.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
A man looks over a heavily damaged oak-barrel factory in Bamberg, South Carolina, on January 10, a day after a tornado struck the city.
Sam Wolfe/Reuters
An employee of the Storm Bros. Ice Cream begins to clean up January 10 after the storm left more than 2 feet of water inside many businesses in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kelly-Jo St. Aubin clears snow from the sidewalk outside her home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, on January 9.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network
Firefighters rescue a man after his car was stuck in a flooded area in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 9.
P