Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14. The NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back a day due to dangerous blizzard conditions.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
A wrecked tractor-trailer is seen on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 near Williamsburg, Iowa, on January 14.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A person clears a sidewalk in front of condominiums in Worthington, Ohio, on January 14.
Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network
Cows graze through the snow in Atlantic, Iowa, on Saturday, January 13.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Water from the Hudson River overflows at high tide as a woman jogs in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 13.
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
Snow and ice dust a worker who was removing snow from a sidewalk in Des Moines on January 13.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Storm waves batter coastal homes in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on January 13.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Travelers check their flight status at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, on Friday, January 12. More than 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide because of the winter storm.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Workers shovel sidewalks in Ankeny, Iowa, on January 12. The vast majority of Iowa was under a blizzard warning.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Vehicles slowly make their way along Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on January 12.
Eric Seals/USA Today
Rebecca Zimmerman walks beside her bicycle on her way to work in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 12.
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Zuma
Snow falls on January 12 as migrants in Chicago continue to be housed by the city in "warming" buses.