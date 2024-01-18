CNN —

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, according to the team. He was 46.

Milojević was hired by the Warriors in 2021 and was in his third season as part of head coach Steve Kerr’s coaching staff.

The Warriors said Milojević suffered the heart attack at a private team dinner on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. He was then transported to a local hospital but passed away Wednesday “despite life-saving efforts,” according to the team.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Kerr in a statement.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy.

“We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement paying tribute to Milojević, calling him “a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community” and offering condolences to his family and the Warriors.

The NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz after Milojević’s sudden passing, with the rescheduled date to be announced “at a later time,” according to the league.

‘A great ambassador to the game’

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković took time to pay tribute to Milojević Wednesday, dedicating his team’s win over the Miami Heat to his compatriot.

“A lot of NBA players went through his hands and his influence,” Rajaković, who is also from Serbia, said.

“As a head coach he helped a lot of people to make the next step in their career. The last time we were together he was talking about Serbian national team and his dream of one day being a head coach of the Serbian national team.

“And we were talking about plans and all of that, and unfortunately, he’s not with us anymore to share dreams and goals,” he added.

Andre Iguodala, who won four NBA championships with the Warriors, called Milojević an “Amazing HUMAN BEING!” on X (formerly known as Twitter), while New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, “He was a great ambassador to the game.”

Ahead of their game with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers took time to honor Milojević with a moment of silence, with players bowing their heads and a picture of the coach displayed on the arena’s big screen.

Milojević was the head coach of Budućnost VOLI in Montenegro before joining the Warriors.