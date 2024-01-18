A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN —

It is a well-worn page in former President Donald Trump’s playbook to sharply attack his political rivals with insults, conspiracy theories and nicknames to make them seem different from the White voters who primarily make up the GOP base.

He did it over the course of years and on repeat to former President Barack Obama, with lies about Obama’s birth and frequent use of Obama’s middle name, Hussein. Trump has also baselessly questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris, whose parents are immigrants, was eligible.

He did it to Ted Cruz, the Texas senator who was his most formidable challenger in the 2016 Republican primary, when Trump fanned a false National Enquirer report that sought to tie Cruz’s father, who was born in Cuba, to the John F. Kennedy assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Cruz, by the way, like most Republican officeholders running for reelection, has moved on from that, and this week endorsed Trump’s reelection bid after the former president’s victory in the Iowa caucuses.

Sen. Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican who Trump also bested in that 2016 primary with taunts of “Little Marco,” also again endorsed Trump this week.

And so it is not at all surprising that as the GOP primary campaign refocuses on New Hampshire ahead of the January 23 primary, Trump has turned forcibly against Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who once served as his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations.

