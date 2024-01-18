CNN —

Nikki Haley is set to participate in a CNN town hall Thursday just days before a New Hampshire primary that the onetime South Carolina governor hopes will shake loose former President Donald Trump’s hold on the 2024 Republican race.

Haley’s campaign has long viewed the Granite State — where the GOP primary electorate includes more moderates and independents than other early-voting states — as her best shot at a win.

Trump, whose campaign in recent weeks has identified Haley as a threat, is deploying racist dog whistles against his former US ambassador to the United Nations while escalating his attacks on her on social media and the airwaves.

Here are five things to watch for at Thursday night’s town hall, which will take place at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, and will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper:

How will Haley hit Trump?

Wary of alienating the huge portion of the GOP base that remains loyal to the former president, Haley in recent days has lumped Trump together with President Joe Biden — swiping at both of them with an argument for generational change.

“The majority of Americans think that having two 80-years-olds running for president is not what they want,” she told a crowd Tuesday in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. “You’ve got two people who spent trillions of dollars in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us. Biden and Trump both did that.”

Haley has faced calls to take on Trump more aggressively — particularly from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who used his speech dropping out of the primary last week to challenge the non-Trump Republicans remaining in the race.

“Anyone who is unwilling to say (Trump) is unfit to be president of the United States,” Christie said, “is unfit themselves to be president of the United States.”