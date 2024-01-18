CNN —

Joe Biden supporters would rather he win Tuesday’s Democratic primary in New Hampshire. State Democratic leaders want that too. But the trick for everyone involved has been figuring out how to make that happen since the president’s name doesn’t appear on the ballot.

That’s left the state’s Democratic establishment trying to spread the word about an unofficial campaign to write in Biden’s name – but not spread it so loudly that they risk embarrassing the president, and themselves, if someone else – like Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips – wins.

Biden did not register for the New Hampshire ballot following an internal party dispute over the date of the primary and the Democratic National Committee’s decision that the election effectively won’t count. Still, the fear is that not winning here would feed the narrative that he is weak heading into the general election. And state Democratic leaders want to avoid a win by a newcomer that could undermine their case to the DNC that their first-in-the-nation primary should be reinstated in 2028.

The deliberately low-key effort has so far been mostly about setting up signs, hosting Zoom calls and a few house parties, like one last weekend when a state representative’s 60th birthday party doubled as an organizing event. Hundreds of people have now trained on how to stand outside polling places on primary day and explain to voters how and why to write in Biden’s name.

The Biden campaign has been keeping the write-in effort beyond arm’s length – and not just to abide by rules against coordination with an outside effort, or to stick by the president’s convictions about moving the first approved primary to South Carolina. Expecting a win out of a situation in which he’s not on the ballot has always seemed iffy at best, and aides wanted to preserve their ability to dismiss the results if they do turn out to be humiliating.

Officially, the Biden campaign will not celebrate a win. They will not spin a loss. Whatever happens on Tuesday, Wednesday will go by without the Wilmington headquarters acknowledging it. The campaign is declining comment on the effort, even anonymously, to anyone who asks.

Meanwhile, Phillips’ multi-million-dollar campaign – along with 20 other mostly prank and perennial candidates whose names are on the ballot – are left hoping that the weird circumstances might give them a chance to make political history, or at least make for an asterisk to political history.