In an all-caps social media post at 1:59 a.m. ET Thursday, former President Donald Trump said even presidents who “cross the line” should get “total immunity.”

It is an escalation of the expansive immunity argument Trump’s lawyers have pushed in their efforts to stop his prosecution by special counsel Jack Smith over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

An appeals court in Washington, DC, will soon rule on the merits of the legal argument, although the three-judge panel seemed extremely skeptical at oral arguments last week.

This is not simply a legal matter

As he pings from the campaign trail to the courtroom, Trump is also making a political argument, and voters will in essence be endorsing his claims if they send him back to the White House in November. Trump is the prohibitive front-runner to get the Republican nomination for the third straight time, and CNN’s most recent assessment is that Trump has an advantage over President Joe Biden in enough states to potentially win back the White House.

The literally unchecked power Trump would claim for the president (he has also said he would be a dictator for a day to deal with immigration at the border and focus on drilling for oil) is certainly at odds with what every American schoolkid is supposed to learn about a federal system of government that relies on separation of powers.

“The core idea of our Constitution, of American law, of the founding of our country, is that no person is above the law,” said Norm Eisen, a CNN legal analyst who served as counsel to House Democrats in Trump’s first impeachment trial. “Everyone is subject to the Constitution. No, you cannot cross the line,” Eisen said.

Giving a president absolute immunity “would be a dictatorship,” he argued.