Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden and his campaign are eyeing a plan to put North Carolina as a potential pickup opportunity in November as the president brings his economic pitch to Raleigh on Thursday.

Biden will visit the Tar Heel State on official “Bidenomics” business, announcing $82 million in new investments through the American Rescue Plan to connect thousands of North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet, a White House official said. It’s another White House effort to highlight their work to lower costs for Americans at a time when many voters remain deeply skeptical of Biden’s economic policies – a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found only 31% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

But the trip also comes as the campaign is mapping out its electoral path to a second term. Biden’s team and Democratic strategists believe they have a chance to flip the state blue for the first time in 16 years. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win North Carolina was Barack Obama in 2008 when he beat John McCain by 0.3 percentage points. Before that, it was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden came close to winning the state in 2020 when he lost to former President Donald Trump by 1.3 percentage points, giving some Democrats hope that a November rematch could move in the president’s favor.

“He has assured me that we are in their sphere of states that they’re going to pay a lot of attention to,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a member of the Biden campaign’s national advisory board. “I believe strongly that not only will President Biden be reelected, but I think he will win North Carolina. And we’re going to do everything we can to see that he does.”

There is some skepticism over whether the state is truly a pickup opportunity for Biden in November. The state has undergone some demographic changes since Obama’s 2008 victory. The state’s population is aging, which the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management attributes to the “aging of the Baby Boom generation,” “increase in life expectancy,” and “the migration of individuals from other states and abroad.”

“At some point he’s going to do what candidates in this state have done really since Barack Obama was running, which is eventually write off North Carolina as not winnable for a Democrat,” said Brent Woodcox, a GOP activist who works with Republicans in the state legislature.

Still, the Biden campaign has signaled its hope to expand the gains made by Democrats in 2020 to North Carolina early in the 2024 campaign. It included the state in its early slate of television advertisements, and earlier this month, the campaign hired staff to run the state operations, including David Berrios as state campaign manager and L.T. McCrimmon and Scott Falmlen as senior advisers.

Biden’s trip to North Carolina marks his first 2024 stop in a battleground state that’s not Pennsylvania, where he’s traveled three times already this year. It follows Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Charlotte last week to discuss gun violence prevention.

“We expect North Carolina to be extremely competitive,” said Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for the Biden campaign. “That’s why we have invested early – both in paid and in our infrastructure – and are running an aggressive operation that builds on years of significant investments in the state.”

While Biden is heading to North Carolina with an economic pitch this week,