Hanover, New Hampshire CNN —

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed US Rep. Dean Phillips’ bid for president while campaigning with the Minnesota Democrat here Thursday.

“In this time of need, only one person decided to place his country above his professional aspirations, put his conviction above the chattering class, and that is the man I am proud to endorse tonight as the next president of the United States, three-term congressman from Minnesota Dean Phillips,” Yang said at a campaign event.

Phillips has adopted policies supported by Yang, such as Medicare for All and Universal Basic Income pilot programs, as he attempts to appeal to progressive voters in his long-shot challenge to President Joe Biden.

Yang, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and the New York City mayorship the following year, said in 2021 that he was “breaking up” with the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

The New Hampshire Democratic primary takes place Tuesday, but the national party has said that no delegates will be awarded based on the primary as the contest is noncompliant with the Democratic National Committee’s revamped nominating calendar.

While Biden did not register for the New Hampshire primary, state Democrats have mounted a low-key write-in campaign on his behalf.

Besides Phillips, author Marianne Williamson is also on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot.