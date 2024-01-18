RAFAH, GAZA - JANUARY 14: A press member is seen sitting next to a tent as he tries to connect to the internet while he and his colleagues in Gaza face high risks trying to cover the Israel-Gaza war on January 14, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Israeli forces are dropping phosphorus bombs from the sky on people in the besieged Gaza Strip while prohibiting journalists from entering military zones. Nevertheless, photos taken by journalists was later used as clear evidence of Israel's use of phosphorus bombs in Gaza. Journalists who took shelter in Rafah due to the Israeli attacks are trying to provide food and supplies for their families, while also struggling to show what is really happening in Gaza to the world. (Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Gaza's communication blackout
02:58 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos