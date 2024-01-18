CNN —

Jennifer Lopez covers a lot of ground in the new trailer for “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

The multi-hyphenate artist released the an extended look at the project on Wednesday, in anticipation of her first new album in a decade.

The visual project is a 65-minute film that will stream on Amazon Prime on Feb. 16. The album will drop the same day.

In the trailer, Lopez sets off on a journey to find herself and find love. An official synopsis of the film calls it a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.”

“With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart,” the synopsis continues.

Lopez enters different worlds throughout the chaotic trailer, some futuristic, some dreamlike, some appear to be some kind of factory.

Jennifer Lopez - Amazon @PrimeVideo Original This Is Me...Now: A Love Story - Official Trailer

In one seemingly present-day scene, her friends confront Lopez and suggest she is a sex addict. In another, she is on the back of a motorcycle speeding through puddles.

Lopez explains in the trailer, “I learned the hard way — not all love stories have a happy ending. Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grow up, the answer was always in love.”

She later says, “I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics: That we’re weak. But I’m not weak.”

Fat Joe appears in the trailer, along with Derek Hough. Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck, the main subject of her 2002 album “This Is Me… Then,” will also appear.

Listed in the end credits of the two-minute trailer are Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente and Matthew Law.

We’re looking forward to watching this “introspective retrospective” in full.