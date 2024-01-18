CNN —

While Gisele Bündchen “can’t really worry about” what the world at large has to say about her, when it comes to her family and her children’s upbringing, she has some strong feelings.

The supermodel candidly spoke about some of the challenges she has experienced while navigating co-parenting with her ex-husband Tom Brady, saying in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Thursday that she sometimes “gets pushback” from her kids.

“Especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways,” Bündchen said, adding that her individual parenting style boils down to feeling like she “owes” it to her kids to pass on the valuable lessons her own mother taught her.

Among those lessons is “the way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,” she shared.

Bündchen acknowledged that her children are growing up with more privilege than she ever had when she was their age, and said she tries to offer them the tools they need to navigate life.

“If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?” she said.

Bündchen shares two children with Brady – Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14. She is also the former stepmother of Brady’s son Jack, 16, who the football great shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen jointly announced in October 2022 that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage, both emphasizing at the time that co-parenting their children was a shared priority.

With Bündchen and Brady being two public-facing people, she knows her private life – especially as she navigates this new era as a single mom – is under the microscope more than ever. But external opinions don’t matter to her.

“I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business,” Bündchen told Harper’s this week, adding, “It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me.”

“If I’m going to be affected by that,” she said, “I’m never going to live my truth.”