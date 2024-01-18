CNN —

Dana Carvey is reflecting on the grief he is experiencing after the recent death of his son, Dex Carvey.

Carvey returned to join fellow “SNL” alum David Spade on their “Fly on the Wall” podcast this week. It was his first episode back since his son died of a drug overdose in November at age 32.

Carvey shared part of the “private journey” that he and his wife Paula Zwagerman, along with their other son, Thomas, are on.

“We’re all together and we do a lot of fun things,” Carvey said. “We hike, we go to church. You just want to make sure that you keep moving.”

Easing back into work has been helpful, he added, as he rides the “pain train” that so many others have after losing a loved one.

“You don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better,” Carvey said. “But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy.”

The family released a statement following Dex Carvey’s death in tribute to him, which concluded with encouragement for families like theirs.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they wrote.