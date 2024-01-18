The annual pace of new home construction pulled back last month after soaring in November, despite a historic shortage of housing inventory and falling mortgage rates. Housing starts came down by 4.3% in December compared to the previous month, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. Starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.46 million units last month, dropping from November’s pace of 1.56 million. Still, homebuilding has improved from a year ago, with housing starts up 7.6% from the rate of 1.357 million units in December 2022. In other good news for expanding the inventory of homes, building permits ticked up in December, climbing 1.9% from November’s revised number to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.467 million. Permits were 6.1% higher than a year ago. This is a developing story and will be updated.