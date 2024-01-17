Uvalde, Texas CNN —

The families of victims killed and injured in the 2022 Uvalde school massacre will meet with US Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s planned release of a Department of Justice report on law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Several family members said they were told some of the findings of the DOJ’s critical incident review will be shared by Garland, US Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and DOJ staff.

Some of the relatives told CNN they are “nervous” about the meeting but also hopeful they will hear about accountability and get the answers they have been seeking about the disastrous police response at Robb Elementary School.

“It will be interesting to see if they (share) any info that’s worth anything,” one parent told CNN.

The relatives were told grief counselors will be on hand for the meeting. The DOJ has confirmed it will release its critical incident review Thursday, but has not confirmed the Wednesday night meeting with families.

Prior to the meeting, Garland toured murals honoring the victims in Uvalde. The “Healing Uvalde Murals” were painted by 21 portrait artists around Uvalde for each of the victims gunned down at the elementary school on May 24, 2022.

The community is still struggling to understand why it took 77 minutes to stop the gunman, who had holed up in two adjoining classrooms as more than 370 law enforcement officers gathered at the scene.

The delay dragged on even as children inside repeatedly called 911 for help. The botched response also contradicted widely taught protocol for active shooter situations that calls for police to immediately stop the threat.

Controversy over the law enforcement response continued for months, as some authorities changed their narratives about how officers responded.

The DOJ said its goal in releasing its critical incident review Thursday is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses; identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events; and provide a roadmap for community safety and engagement before, during, and after such incidents.”