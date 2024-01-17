CNN —

Costco is testing out a system that requires members to scan their membership cards at the store entrance — instead of just flashing the card to employees. This comes as the retail giant aims to decrease the number of non-members who are sneaking in with membership cards that don’t belong to them, particularly since the company expanded self-checkout.

1. 2024 race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a CNN town hall Tuesday night that Republicans are “going to lose” the 2024 election if they nominate former President Donald Trump. DeSantis sought to make the case that Trump’s legal issues would follow him throughout the campaign and alienate key GOP voters. Both DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are now rushing to redefine their paths to viability on the heels of Trump’s resounding 51% win in the Iowa caucuses. Haley, meanwhile, is receiving criticism for claiming the US has “never been a racist country” during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. She also said she would not participate in any future debates unless Trump attended, forcing ABC to cancel its debate that was set for today.

2. Government shutdown

The Senate on Tuesday advanced a short-term funding extension but challenges remain to avert a looming government shutdown. Lawmakers are racing against the clock ahead of a Friday deadline with little room for error. While Biden administration officials have expressed some confidence that Congress can ultimately reach an agreement to keep the government funded, some House Republicans are threatening a shutdown over border policy disagreements. Congressional leaders are expected to meet with President Joe Biden later today to discuss the future of a supplemental spending bill. The bill being negotiated is aimed at sending aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the US southern border with Mexico, but efforts to include changes to border and immigration policy in particular have stalled progress for months.

3. Gaza hostages

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a deal that will see medicine delivered to hostages in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilian