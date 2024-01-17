CNN —

Police are searching for a knife-wielding assailant who injured four people in a string of attacks in Queens this month, according to the New York Police Department.

The attacks were unprovoked and occurred while the victims were walking, police said.

On Wednesday, a 71-year-old man walking down the street with his wife was stabbed and injured. Minutes later, a 41-year-old was stabbed as well, police said.

A woman was also stabbed in the torso while walking home on Tuesday, police said. The man approached her from behind and then fled.

The first attack happened on January 8 when a 61-year-old man was stabbed while walking, according to police.

All victims were treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The suspect is male with a medium complexion and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask, according to police.