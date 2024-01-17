London CNN —

Britain’s King Charles III will go into hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said the King sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year” and that his condition is “benign.” The palace said that the hospital visit is for a “corrective procedure.”

It added that the 75-year-old British sovereign’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period while he recuperates.

The King was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice, a royal source told CNN.

News of King Charles’ upcoming treatment came shortly after it was revealed that his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized for up to two weeks.

Catherine, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, Tuesday for a planned abdominal surgery. It was unclear what the surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.