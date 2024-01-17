CNN —

Balanced on the side of one hull, New Zealand’s black catamaran glides over the finish line at the deep-water Zayed Port, its 29-meter-long carbon fiber wing stiff in the sea breeze.

Just meters away, a grandstand with thousands of spectators erupts in excited cheers, as the Kiwis take their second win in the Persian Gulf in a matter of weeks.

When you think of race weekends in Abu Dhabi, Formula One comes to mind. But now there is a new sport in the United Arab Emirates’ capital – SailGP.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix is new to the global 13-race calendar. Presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, it’s advertised as two days of winner-takes-all adrenaline-fueled racing, with crews aiming to pick up points to add to those accumulated already at races in cities such as San Francisco and Sydney.

“It’s all about really making it a better race, and a better entertainment spectacle,” Sail GP’s chief Russell Coutts recently told CNN’s Becky Anderson, ahead of the race in Abu Dhabi.

Coutts is one of the biggest names in sailing and before becoming the brainchild of Sail GP, he was a five-time America’s Cup winner and multiple world champion, also winning a gold medal for New Zealand at the 1984 Olympics.

He’s hoping the enormous F50 catamarans will be a big draw for new fans. They can reach speeds of nearly 100 km/h (62m/h), sending 300,000 data points every second through 5G routers so that teams can analyze their movements in real time.

The quays at Zayed Port were occupied by two large cranes tasked with winching the boats onto the water. During races, sailors appear ant-sized to spectators, crawling over the hulls or being pinned down to the craft by the G-force.

“This is really a whole new dimension,” Coutts said. “And the moment that the boats got out of the water and on foils, and started to go so fast, I think that really spiked the interest of a much wider group of people.”

SailGP's F50 catamarans on the water in front of the Abu Dhabi skyline Sail GP

But they don’t come cheap, costing around $5 million to build, with extra costs in the millions to manage teams and logistics on top of that. A record 1.78 million viewers in the United States tuned into the Spain leg of the championship, but for the sport to survive, expanding and bringing in even newer audiences is vital.

“Well, our audience, if you compare season two to season three, our broadcast audience grew three times through our dedicated viewership,” said Coutts. “So the team’s values are growing enormously as well. The latest team sold for $35 million.”

It’s not just about making the races fast and furious. Coutts is also bringing in other forms of entertainment – English pop group Take That was the star headliner in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been elitist, and we wanted to break down all of those barriers, and really bring it closer to the people, and provide more entertainment around our racing,” Coutts added.

“So, our racing’s a short format packaged into a 90-minute broadcast window.”

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts discusses the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council. CNN

Sailing to sustainability

The F50 catamarans don’t just float; they fly.

“Foiling is actually combining a bit like flying to the sailing sport,” explained Nicole van der Velden, a member of the Spanish crew, while giving CNN a tour of the team’s hangar.

“So it’s the same concept as an airplane, as an airplane wing. The water, when it moves through the foil, it creates a difference in speed, going above and below the same as an airplane wing.”

The sailing weight of the catamarans is 2.4 tons, and the wings can stretch to 29 meters. Moving them from site to site is a huge operation, while marine life can also be disturbed when setting up the races.

The series’ carbon footprint last year, including travelling fans, was the equivalent of 79,786 tonnes of carbon dioxide; for context, Formula One emitted roughly 256,000 tonnes in 2019.

The majority of Sail GP’s footprint is not entirely in its control, being made up of supply chai