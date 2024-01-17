Wealthy business entities and conservative advocates have been building toward this Supreme Court moment for decades. And now with three appointees of former President Donald Trump on the bench, their goal appears within reach, and the regulatory world could be turned on its head.
Justices who’ve been gradually constraining federal regulators sounded ready during arguments on Wednesday to make their most substantial move yet and gut a 1984 ruling that has given US agencies wide latitude over policy, from environmental protection to workplace safety.
Reversal of the so-called Chevron deference approach was a priority for the judicial selection team that served Trump – on par with some right-wing activists’ quest for reversal of constitutio