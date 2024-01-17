The US Supreme Court during arguments in Relentless Inc v. Department of Commerce on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
The US Supreme Court during arguments in Relentless Inc v. Department of Commerce on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
Bill Hennessy
CNN  — 

Wealthy business entities and conservative advocates have been building toward this Supreme Court moment for decades. And now with three appointees of former President Donald Trump on the bench, their goal appears within reach, and the regulatory world could be turned on its head.

Justices who’ve been gradually constraining federal regulators sounded ready during arguments on Wednesday to make their most substantial move yet and gut a 1984 ruling that has given US agencies wide latitude over policy, from environmental protection to workplace safety.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13604369b) The United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2022. The Supreme Court has granted a temporary administrative stay preventing the release of tax returns of former US President Donald J. Trump that were sought by the House Ways and Means Committee. United State Supreme Court, Washington, Usa - 01 Nov 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13604369b) The United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2022. The Supreme Court has granted a temporary administrative stay preventing the release of tax returns of former US President Donald J. Trump that were sought by the House Ways and Means Committee. United State Supreme Court, Washington, Usa - 01 Nov 2022
Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Related article Supreme Court conservatives signal willingness to roll back the power of federal agencies

Reversal of the so-called Chevron deference approach was a priority for the judicial selection team that served Trump – on par with some right-wing activists’ quest for reversal of constitutio