White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet Thursday with families of the Americans believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, a White House official told CNN.

Several families of American hostages are in Washington, DC, this week around the 100-day mark of their loved ones being taken after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The US believes six Americans remain in captivity in Gaza.

The White House has extended invitations to the family members of all six hostages, the official said. It’s not immediately clear how many family members will attend.

