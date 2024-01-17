CNN —

Iranian missile strikes aimed at Sunni militants in neighboring Pakistan killed two children on Tuesday, Pakistani authorities said, as they condemned the “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warned of retaliation.

Using what it described as “precision missile and drone strikes,” Iran said it had destroyed two strongholds of the Jaish al-Adl militant group, known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm, in the Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) area of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, according to Iran’s state-aligned Tasnim news agency.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the attack killed “two innocent children while injuring three girls,” and warned Iran of “serious consequences.”

It strongly condemned the attack as an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory.”

The attack comes after Iran launched missiles in northern Iraq and Syria Monday, in the latest escalation of hostilities that further