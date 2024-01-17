CNN —

Actor Pierce Brosnan pleaded not guilty earlier this month to walking in thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in December, a court document obtained by CNN on Wednesday shows.

Brosnan entered his plea through his attorneys on January 4 in lieu of having to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center later this month, according to the document.

CNN has reached out to Brosnan’s representatives and attorneys for comment.

A status conference hearing on the matter is set for February 20 at the Yellowstone Justice Center.

The 70-year-old actor was cited on December 26 for “foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails … and Violating closures and use limits,” CNN previously reported. The charges were listed as petty offenses.

Yellowstone’s website offers tips to stay safe within the sprawling national park known for its hot springs and geysers, indicating that “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations.”

“Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks,” the safety tips continue.

Brosnan is a veteran actor known for playing James Bond in multiple “007” movies, the “Mamma Mia” movie franchise and “The Thomas Crown Affair.”