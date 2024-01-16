Northwest faces freezing rain and heavy snow while Arctic blast loosens its grip on eastern US

CNN —

As a brutal Arctic blast wraps up in the eastern US, a new winter storm system is bringing freezing rain and precarious road conditions to the Pacific Northwest. Here’s the latest.

• Freezing rain knocks out power: Freezing rain pelting the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday is expected to knock out power amid frigid temperatures, as accumulating ice can significantly weigh down power lines and trees, the National Weather Service warns. Overnight, more than 51,000 people in Oregon were already without power.



• Icy roads pose a threat to Northwest travelers: As rain turns to ice on roadways in the Pacific Northwest, the weather service warns travelers to be wary of slick and hazardous driving conditions. A quarter-inch of ice could coat surfaces in and around Portland, Oregon, and as much as an inch could accumulate near the Columbia River Gorge along the Oregon-Washington border, the agency said.



• Heavy snowfall wraps up for most of Northeast: Snowfall that has been bombarding much of the eastern US has largely moved offshore but is still ongoing in northern Maine, where winter weather alerts are in effect early Wednesday. Maine State Police warned travelers to be cautious after two tractor-trailer accidents and a car rollover were reported Tuesday on snow-covered highways.

•Buffalo, New York, drivers face snowy commute: Lake effect snow warnings are in effect in Buffalo until Thursday night. The surrounding area could see 1 to 3 feet of localized snowfall and wind gusts up to 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes,” the weather service warned.

• At least a dozen storm-related deaths: At least 12 deaths been reported across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas and Oregon since January 12 amid almost unrelenting winter storms across the US. In Tennessee, where seven fatalities have been reported, a box truck driver was killed when he lost control of the vehicle on a snowy Knoxville highway and careened into a tractor-trailer, police said.

Double whammy of ice and snow in Northwest

Back-to-back storms are delivering a “1-2 punch” to the Northwest with freezing rain and ice in Oregon and Washington and heavy snow through the region’s interior through the end of the week, the weather service said.

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall per hour in parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies Wednesday and into Thursday, the weather service said.

Lower elevation areas of the Great Basin and Rockies could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, while parts of Montana may see up to 8 inches.