Northwest faces freezing rain and heavy snow while Arctic blast loosens its grip on eastern US

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Robert Shackelford, CNN
Published 1:22 AM EST, Wed January 17, 2024
Snow falls on parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 16, 2024.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
As a brutal Arctic blast wraps up in the eastern US, a new winter storm system is bringing freezing rain and precarious road conditions to the Pacific Northwest. Here’s the latest.

Freezing rain knocks out power: Freezing rain pelting the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday is expected to knock out power amid frigid temperatures, as accumulating ice can significantly weigh down power lines and trees, the National Weather Service warns. Overnight, more than 51,000 people in Oregon were already without power.


Icy roads pose a threat to Northwest travelers: As rain turns to ice on roadways in the Pacific Northwest, the weather service warns travelers to be wary of slick and hazardous driving conditions. A quarter-inch of ice could coat surfaces in and around Portland, Oregon, and as much as an inch could accumulate near the Columbia River Gorge along the Oregon-Washington border, the agency said.

Heavy snowfall wraps up for most of Northeast: Snowfall that has been bombarding much of the eastern US has largely moved offshore but is still ongoing in northern Maine, where winter weather alerts are in effect early Wednesday. Maine State Police warned travelers to be cautious after two tractor-trailer accidents and a car rollover were reported Tuesday on snow-covered highways.

Buffalo, New York, drivers face snowy commute: Lake effect snow warnings are in effect in Buffalo until Thursday night. The surrounding area could see 1 to 3 feet of localized snowfall and wind gusts up to 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes,” the weather service warned.

At least a dozen storm-related deaths: At least 12 deaths been reported across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas and Oregon since January 12 amid almost unrelenting winter storms across the US. In Tennessee, where seven fatalities have been reported, a box truck driver was killed when he lost control of the vehicle on a snowy Knoxville highway and careened into a tractor-trailer, police said.

Double whammy of ice and snow in Northwest

Back-to-back storms are delivering a “1-2 punch” to the Northwest with freezing rain and ice in Oregon and Washington and heavy snow through the region’s interior through the end of the week, the weather service said.

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall per hour in parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies Wednesday and into Thursday, the weather service said.

Lower elevation areas of the Great Basin and Rockies could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, while parts of Montana may see up to 8 inches.

A person makes his way to the Omni Mount Washington Resort toward the Nikki Haley event during a bad snow storm in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, January 16.
Deb Cram/USA Today
People walk in New York's Central Park on January 16. Enough snow fell in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC, to end nearly two-year-long waits for an inch of snow there.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Icicles hang from limestone along Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 16.
Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Snow falls on parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 16.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
A worker spreads a composite of ice melter and salt on sidewalks at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on January 16.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A snow-covered school bus sits in a parking lot in Wheeling, Illinois on January 16. School districts in more than half a dozen states announced closures amid frigid temperatures.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
People pass through a snowy Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 15.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters
Isaac Hammond braves subzero temperatures to caucus in Malcolm, Iowa, on January 15. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/15/weather/weather-iowa-caucuses-cold-dg/index.html" target="_blank">Monday's caucuses were the coldest ever</a>, with high temperatures below zero across much of the state.
Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette/AP
A family waits for their delayed flight at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on January 15. Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Snow and ice surround the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on January 15.
Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Cole uses a plastic spoon to clear ice from his vehicle in Florence, Alabama, on January 15.
Dan Busey/The TimesDaily/AP