CNN —

The US Department of Justice plans to release its critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, according to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Ashley Chohlis.

The superintendent told Uvalde shool board members at a Monday evening meeting that she had been notified by the Justice Department about the critical incident review’s planned release earlier that day.

Community grief counselors will be made available after the release of the report, Chohlis said.

No additional details were provided about the planned release.

The May 2022 shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. More than 370 law enforcement officers responded to the scene, but it took 77 minutes to stop the gunman, who had holed up in two adjoining classrooms.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses; identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events; and provide a roadmap for community safety and engagement before, during, and after such incidents,” the Justice Department said in a 2022 news release.

The DOJ has not announced it is releasing the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.