CNN —

Rex Heuermann, the New York man awaiting trial in a string of killings more than a decade ago, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fourth woman who was among victims whose remains were discovered by investigators on Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann is now charged with murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, according to court documents released Tuesday. Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she was last seen in July 2007. He has pleaded not guilty.

Heuermann was taken into custody in July and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last year.

The women became known as the “Gilgo Four” after their remains were found near Gilgo Beach within a few days of each other in 2010.

Brainard-Barnes lived in Connecticut and was believed to be working as a sex worker when she went missing. The other three victims were also reportedly sex workers or escorts when they disappeared.

Investigators found DNA belonging to Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, on a leather belt used to restrain Brainard-Barnes, according to an indictment.

Brainard-Barnes had been restrained by three leather belts, one of which was used to tie her ankles together, the indictment states.

In 2010, a hair recovered from a belt buckle was unsuitable for DNA profiling and was sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis prior to Heuermann’s identification as a suspect, the document states.

The laboratory recently was able to generate DNA sequencing data for the hair found on Brainard-Barnes confirming a link with Heuermann, the indictment states. The DNA profile is “7.9 trillion times more likely to have come from a person genetically identical to Asa Ellerup’s SNP genotype file than from an unrelated individual,” the indictment states.

Ellerup was out of town when Brainard-Barnes disappeared, according to the indictment.

Authorities identified Heuermann as a suspect in early 2022 using cell phone data, witness descriptions and other information, and obtained a sample of his DNA from leftover crust in a pizza box he threw out.

At a court hearing in September, Heuermann told the judge he had been reviewing case evidence while in custody.

Less than six miles from where the remains were found, Heuermann had lived quietly with his family in the Long Island suburb of Massapequa Park for years.

Heuermann married Ellerup in 1996 and lived in a suburban house with his daughter and stepson. Neighbors said the family mostly kept to themselves. Ellerup filed for divorce within a few days of Heuermann’s arrest, her attorney Robert Macedonio told CNN at the time.

When authorities turned the house upside down last summer in their investigation, they found between 200 and 300 guns stashed in a walled-off vault locked behind a metal door. Investigators have also looked into properties Heuermann owns in South Carolina and Nevada.

Heuermann’s DNA was found on at least one of the bodies, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney previously said.

Heuermann’s internet history included at least 200 internet searches for information about the status of the Gilgo investigation, as well as compulsive searches for photos of the victims and their families, the district attorney said.

The Gilgo Four are among 11 sets of human remains found strewn across Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011, launching what police have called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations” in the island’s history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.