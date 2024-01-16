CNN —

The first lunar lander to launch from the US in over 50 years is headed for a fiery end in Earth’s atmosphere. The failed mission is a setback for NASA as the agency aims to land a spacecraft on the moon before returning humans to the surface later this decade.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses by an unprecedented margin, cementing his front-runner status in the GOP primary field as he vies to be the party’s 2024 nominee and reclaim the White House. Trump received 51% of the vote — despite battling four indictments, including charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for a distant second-place finish with just over 21% — although the nominating contest now shifts to New Hampshire, where polls show Haley in a much stronger position in next week’s primary. Also on Monday, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses, ended his campaign and immediately endorsed former president Trump.

2. Gaza

Israel’s war in Gaza has brought famine with “such incredible speed,” the United Nations relief chief said Monday, as he warned that the “great majority” of 400,000 Gazans are starving in the besieged enclave. Elsewhere in the region, a Houthi ballistic missile struck a US-owned cargo ship on Monday, US Central Command said in a statement. The Yemeni militant group claimed responsibility for the strike against the Gibraltar Eagle, which appears to be the first time the Houthis have successfully struck a US-owned or operated ship, raising the stakes in the Red Sea after Washington vowed that further Houthi launches would be met with a response.

3. Flight cancellations