CNN —

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told his teammates he is retiring from the NFL, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo both reported the news Tuesday morning, following the Eagles’ 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelce, who was visibly emotional after the loss, did not speak with reporters after the game. CNN Sport has reached out to the Eagles and Kelce’s agent for comment.

Likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection.

Kelce, 36, spent his entire 13-season NFL career with the Eagles and won Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

Last season, his team came up short in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and his younger brother Travis Kelce. It was the first time that two brothers played against each other in a Super Bowl.

Travis and Jason Kelce embrace after Super Bowl LVII. Brian Snyder/Reuters

After the Eagles’ playoff defeat at the hands of the Bucs, Philly QB Jalen Hurts paid tribute to Kelce’s impact on the city of Philadelphia as a whole.

“He’s a legend in the city. Really in the league,” Hurts told reporters. “I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome.

“His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I’ve been here, it’s been, ‘Are you going to come back?’

“But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also praised Kelce’s influence: “I love him. Yeah, obviously, we’re not there at that position yet – ready to talk about that, but he’s special and I love him. He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around.”