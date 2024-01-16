Special counsel David Weiss forcefully pushed back Tuesday against Hunter Biden’s allegations that he was only indicted on gun charges because of right-wing bias.
Also, for the first time, Weiss publicly released a photo of the Colt Cobra .38 revolver that Hunter Biden is accused of illegally buying and possessing in 2018. (He has pleaded not guilty.) An image of the gun was included in a 52-page court filing.
President Joe Biden’s son is seeking to have the three gun-related felony charges thrown out, on the theory that they were only filed because Weiss caved to Republican pressure to indict him as the 2024 campaign got underway. Weiss rejected those arguments on Wednesday.
Weiss’ team blasted the claims as a “conspiracy theory.”
“Stripped of its bluster, the defendant’s theory of vindictiveness is simply not credible,” special counsel prosecutors wrote in the filing. “Left with the inconvenient truth of trying to explain how this could happen during the Biden Administration, the defendant suggests that evil motives are lurking deep within the Department of Justice.”
They added: “This theory is a fiction designed for a Hollywood script.”