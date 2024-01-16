House Speaker Mike Johnson at the US Capitol on January 12, 2024, in Washington, DC.
Lawmakers are racing the clock to avert a partial shutdown with just four days left until funding for key government agencies expires.

To prevent a shutdown, the House and Senate must pass a short-term funding extension this week to allow more time for full-year appropriations bills to be negotiated and passed.

Congressional leaders announced over the weekend that the short-term funding extension will set up two new funding deadlines on March 1 and March 8.

There are challenges ahead, however, in both chambers as lawmakers work to stave off a shutdown. In addition to the tight timeframe, there is a chance that winter weather could create scheduling issues as Washington, DC, saw snowfall Monday.

