New York’s top court has dismissed an appeal from Donald Trump’s lawyers to remove the gag order placed on the former president in the New York Attorney General’s civil fraud trial.

New York’s appellate court had reinstated the order from Judge Arthur Engoron, which prohibited Trump and his attorneys from making public statements about the courtroom staff in the $370 million trial that wrapped up this month, in November, 2023.

Tuesday, the New York’s Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal, stated that “no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”

