The drowning deaths of a woman and two children from Mexico near the US-Mexico border have magnified the rift between Texas and federal officials over who has jurisdiction in that part of the Rio Grande area and how to grapple with the migrant crisis.

The tragedy happened days after state authorities blocked the US Border Patrol from accessing miles of the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, which was recently the epicenter of the migrant crisis, officials said. But whether a lack of access may have played a role in the deaths is in dispute.

Here’s what we know and what’s still unclear:

What federal officials say happened

Border Patrol learned six migrants were in distress in the Rio Grande at about 9 p.m. CT on Friday, Democratic US Rep. Henry Cuellar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said Border Patrol officials called the Texas Military Department, the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety but “were unsuccessful” in relaying the information by phone.

Federal agents then went to the gate at Shelby Park – a city park on the Rio Grande blocked off by state authorities with fencing, gates and razor wire – to provide the information, Cuellar wrote.

“However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants – even in the event of an emergency – and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation,” Cuellar posted on X.

The bodies of three migrants were recovered by Mexican authorities early Saturday, Cuellar said, though the exact time is unclear.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed the deaths and said Border Patrol agents were stopped from assisting at the border.

“In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area,” a DHS spokesperson told CNN in a Saturday statement. “The Texas governor’s policies are cruel, dangerous, and inhumane, and Texas’s blatant disregard for federal authority over immigration poses grave risks.”

“Texas officials blocked US Border Patrol agents from doing their job and allowed two children to drown in the Rio Grande,” US Rep. Joaquin Castro, another Texas Democrat, said in a statement Saturday.

What Texas authorities say happened

But the Texas Military Department said by the time Border Patrol agents requested access to the site Friday night, “the drownings had occurred, Mexican authorities were recovering the bodies, and Border Patrol expressed these facts to the TMD personnel on site.”

The Texas Military Department Saturday said it was contacted by Border Patrol at 9 p.m. Friday about a “migrant distress situation” and searched the river with lights and night vision goggles, but “no migrants were observed.”

About 45 minutes later, Mexican authorities were seen responding to an incident on the Mexican side of the riverbank, said the Texas Military Department, which then “reported their observations back to Border Patrol, and they confirmed that the Mexican authorities required no additional assistance,” according to its statement.

“At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period,” the Texas Military Department said. “Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park, nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the US side of the border regarding this situation.”

National Guard soldiers stand guard Friday on the banks of the Rio Grande at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Mexico’s foreign ministry speaks out

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its condolences over the deaths of the migrants in a statement released Sunday by the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Mexico’s Beta Groups – part of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico dedicated to protecting the human rights of migrants and specializing in rescues and first aid - and the Mexican National Guard recovered the bodies from Mexico, the statement said. Two other Mexicans were rescued.

The rift between Texas and the federal government

Tensions have been high between the state and federal officials as the Biden Administration has challenged the policies of Texas’ Republican governor, including the use of razor wire along the border and a new law that makes entering Texas illegally a state crime.

On Friday, the Biden administration complained to the US Supreme Court about the state blocking Border Patrol from the Shelby Park area and asked the high court to quickly intervene. On Saturday, Texas told the high court it was “working promptly” to ensure Border Patrol has access to a boat ramp at Shelby Park.